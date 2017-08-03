Jazz Jennings Reacts To Derick Dillard’s Transphobic Tweet: ‘Every Day I Get Cyber-Bullied’

So brave! Jazz Jennings just responded to Derick Dillard’s transphobic tweet in the best way possible! Here’s what she said!

On Aug. 3, Jill Duggar‘s, 26, husband Derick Dillard, 28, decided to start a firestorm by insulting the entire transgender community with a single tweet. More shocking, the Counting On star aimed his attack at Jazz Jennings, the 16-year-old trans star of TLC’s I Am Jazz. “What an oxymoron,” he tweeted, referring to Jazz’s show. “A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.” In no time, Derick was slammed with responses from angry members of the LGBTQ community and beyond. Now, Jazz herself is weighing in on the incendiary tweet! Head here for pics of Derick and Jill.

“Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.” Jazz tweeted. Prior to Jazz’s tweet, Derick attempted to defend his polarizing statement with individuals on Twitter. One wrote, “Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?” Derick’s response? “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issues with the words and definitions being propagated here.” Naturally, that led to countless people calling him out for intentionally using the wrong pronoun when talking about Jazz. TLC has since released a statement to People regarding Derek’s tweet: “Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC.”

This is hardly the first scandal the Duggar family has endured. In March 2015, Derek purposely rode a sled into a cat while on video. As disturbing as that is, it easily pales into comparison to what happened a few months later when Jill’s brother Josh Duggar, 29, admitted to molesting 5 underage teenage girls including 2 of his sisters, Jessa Seewald, 24, and Jill. Then, in August of 2015 Josh admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna, 29, by using Ashley Madison, a site designed to enable extramarital affairs.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different. — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017

