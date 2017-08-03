Jasmine Washington Relieved DNA Results Are Days Away: ‘Can’t Wait To Move On With Life’

After months of fighting and anxiety, Kirk Frost has finally agreed to get a paternity test! Jasmine Washington is anxiously awaiting the results, which are almost here — hopefully!

“Jasmine [Washington] is relieved that the results from the DNA test with Kirk [Frost] are days away — she hopes,” a source close to Jasmine told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She and her baby have been struggling to get by since the day Kirk cut her off financially, and cut her out of his life. She can’t wait for the truth to be known and she can’t wait to move on with life. This whole process has dragged on way too long. She cannot wait to be publicly vindicated and to receive much needed support from Kirk.”

Seriously, when are these results coming in? Kirk, 47, put off taking the test for months and months, mainly because he’s scared that he’s actually the father of one-year-old Kannon. If Kannon’s actually his son, he risks losing wife Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 35, forever. But he can’t run away from this. He finally took the test, and now both Jasmine, 27, and Rasheeda are biting their nails as they await the results.

Obviously, Rasheeda doesn’t want Kirk to be the father, and Jasmine really does. She’ll be “crushed” if the DNA tests are negative, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. She has “no idea what she’ll do” if Kirk isn’t Kannon’s father. She’s struggling to make it as a single mother, and desperately needs financial support to take care of her baby. That’s why she filed documents in a Georgia superior court to provide child support for Kannon, as well as pay her attorney fees in the legal battle.

