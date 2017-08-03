Halo Top Just Unveiled 7 New Flavors & We Are Drooling With Excitement

Stop everything. Halo Top has just announced that it added not one, not two… but SEVEN new flavors to it’s already incredible lineup of delicious ice cream. OMG!

Yes, this is really happening. As if you couldn’t get enough of Halo Top‘s incredible flavors (red velvet, s’mores, etc) they just unleashed a whole new line for you to try out. The healthy ice cream announced on Thursday, August 3 that they were dropping seven brand new flavors — and they all sound AMAZING. Here they are: Mochi Green Tea, Pancakes & Waffles, Candy Bar, Cinnamon Roll, Caramel Macchiato, Rainbow Swirl, and Chocolate Covered Banana. Sign us up for all of these, because we want to eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner! Click through our gallery to read details about each new flavor.

All of the new flavors stick to Halo Top’s typical low calorie recipe, too. The highest calorie count per pint comes in Cinnamon Roll and Candy Bar, while the lowest is Rainbow Swirl at 240. And as always, each pint is considered a “good source of protein” with 20g in each yum-filled pint. It’s no wonder that Halo Top has recently been declared the #1 best-selling pint at grocery stores all over the United States! It’s unclear when these new flavors will roll out into stores, but you should definitely start asking your local grocers to order some. We know we’ll be begging for these new flavors as soon as we can!

