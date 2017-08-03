Starbucks Free Macchiatos Event: How & When You Can Score A Delicious Drink

Did someone say FREE coffee? Yes, yes they did! Starbucks has an AMAZING deal going on from August 3rd to the 7th — and we’ve got all the details you need right here.

If you were planning to treat yourself to a macchiato this weekend, you might want to bring a friend, too. Starbucks is hosting a “Meet for Macchiatos” event, in which you can buy one macchiato and get a second one completely free! The event is to promote their newest macchiato flavors: Iced Caramel Macchiato and Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato. But don’t worry, the deal applies to ALL macchiato flavors, so if the new ones aren’t your style you can order your usual. Now that’s a pretty awesome deal right there!

You can buy one macchiato and get one free starting on Thursday, August 3 and ending on Monday, August 7. However, the deal is active ONLY between the hours of 2 to 5pm. That sounds like a good excuse to stop by on your way home from the beach… or for those of you stuck in an office (we feel you), a reason to take a walk! Please remember that this deal only applies at participating Starbucks locations, and that the free macchiato must be of equal or lesser value to the one you’re purchasing. Unfortunately, this offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount.

