Farrah Abraham Undergoes Vaginal Rejuvenation & Butt Tightening Procedures — See Wild Pics

Damn Farrah Abraham, back at it again with the plastic surgeries! The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star, who has undergone breast augmentations, rhinoplasty and more, just underwent her wildest procedures yet!

Farrah Abraham just made some major changes to her body (even more than she already has) and she revealed all the details to Radar Online. The Teen Mom OG star, who has already undergone breast augmentations, rhinoplasty and more, just made it clear that she's not done having plastic surgery just yet! Believe it or not, the 26-year-old's newest procedures included vaginal rejuvenation and butt tightening. She must really want to have the best butt in the Teen Mom franchise!

The skin-tightening procedure is actually called Exilis and it was done at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, according to Radar Online. “The procedure heats up the skin with radio frequency to tighten the skin and tissue,” an insider told the site. “It goes deep and gets rid of cellulite to make everything tight and firm.” It sounds painful, but Farrah was smiling throughout the entire procedure, as evidenced by the pictures posted by Radar. She was also smiling during the internal vaginal rejuvenation procedure.

“The procedure is performed with a wand that is inserted and moved back and forth for four minutes to tighten the walls of the uterus. It is beneficial for sex so you’re not wide. It also helps with moisture and lubrication,” the insider further explained.

Lastly, Farrah underwent exterior vaginal rejuvenation. “When the clitoris and outside lips are stretched out and long, it shrinks them and makes the vagina from the outside look youthful,” the source said. The entire vagina procedure is said to take 25 minutes total, and it takes two to four sessions for the best results.

Farrah first started getting plastic surgery in 2010, when she had her breast size enhanced from an A to a C cup. She was 19 years old at the time.

