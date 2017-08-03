Danielle Bregoli: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl’s 5 Tips To Look Absolutely Amazing — ‘I’m An All Natural B****’

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli is here to share some simple yet priceless tips to keep your look fresh and fun! After all, this rising star knows a thing or two about turning heads! Check them out!

Danielle Bregoli, 14, is known for her feisty words when she comes under attack and her ability to turn a beloved meme into a business empire! But, let’s face it, on top of the headlines, this teen is simply stunning! She knows how to incorporate plenty of fun edge into her style without showing too much. Now, she’s sharing some of her tried and true beauty tips with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! And with the rabid social media following she’s got, it’s probably a good idea to heed her advice! Head here to see more pics of the adorable TV personality!

If you’re a fan of Danielle (and we’re obviously assuming you are!) then you know she likes to keep her makeup minimal and her outfits fun and flirty! For her tips, the “Cash Me Outside” girl suggests paying close attention to certain things and not sweating the rest! For instance, make sure your nails are always looking good but don’t cake on the makeup! She even gives fans a peek at her beauty regimen before bed! If Danielle has a beauty code, it’s likely: Take care of your skin! Here’s all her beauty tips:

1) Always have your nails and eyelashes looking right.

2) Switch up your hairstyle from time to time, but not too much.

3) Don’t show too much skin. Lots of hoes out here go out in public basically wearing a bra and that’s it. I’m not about that.

4) Always use face moisturizer at night before bed.

5) With makeup, less is more. I don’t wear any makeup. I’m an all-natural b*tch.

