Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF Epically Flaunts Baby Bump In Magazine Shoot: ‘I’m Very Family Oriented’

For the 1st time, Cristiano Ronaldo’s pregnant GF, Georgina Rodriguez, is officially showing off her baby bump AND opening up about her values — including family! See her gorgeous mag pic here.

There’s the bump! While Cristiano Ronaldo‘s, 32, rep told us EXCLUSIVELY in June that the soccer stud’s ladylove, Georgina Rodriguez, 23, is pregnant with Cristiano’s fourth child, the model hasn’t officially revealed her baby bump until now! Posing in a stunning baby-bump-highlighting shoot for ¡Hola!, Georgina also opened up to the Spanish-language publication about everything from family to her diet. “I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” she said. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”

We love that Georgina is all about family, because, after all, while her bun in the oven will be her very first child, it’ll be Cristiano’s fourth. The athlete also has a seven-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., as well as baby twins Eva Maria and Mateo, who were born in June. All three of Cristiano’s children were born via a surrogate. Georgina also dished on how she takes care of herself and manages to stay in such great shape. “I try to take natural products and avoid eating heavy meals,” she explained. “I don’t strictly follow any diet, as I indulge myself too. What would life be without those little pleasures?!” Click here to see pics of Cristiano with his oldest son.

The mom-to-be added that she also does, “sports and balanced eating.” She particularly enjoys yoga and spinning, and even more impressive, she started dancing at just four years old. In fact, she was even a qualified teacher for the London-based Royal Academy of Dance. “I did ballet for 15 years,” Georgina said. “My involvement in classical dance has instilled in me a love of art, camaraderie, discipline and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.”

Las mejores declaraciones de Georgina en ¡HOLA!: 'Soy muy familiar y me encantan los niños…' https://t.co/DaURgX61X9 pic.twitter.com/t4UwaKEp7d — Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) August 2, 2017

Cristiano’s rep, Ruben Malaret, revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY last month that the celeb “is extremely happy to confirm that his girlfriend is in fact pregnant with his child,” and that “the baby is due in October.” Cristiano shocked fans when he announced the birth of his newborn son and daughter earlier this summer. He posted a sweet Instagram photo of himself holding his little ones, and captioned it, “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤.” How exciting that soon the soccer star will have yet ANOTHER love of his life!

