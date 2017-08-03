Katy Perry, Rihanna & 8 More Of The Most Outrageous Music Festival Outfits Of 2017

Alas, summer is winding down. As we get ready for one of the (final) biggest festivals of the season — Lollapalooza — it seems like the perfect time to round up the most wild outfits celebs have worn this year!

“Festival fashion” is one of the most overused phrases in the English language, but how else can you describe the sort of outfits that would be wildly inappropriate in any other setting? Hollywood already operates outside the normal realm of society; this we know. But at music festivals, the rules truly don’t apply, and we’re okay with it. So here’s a gallery full of looks that made us cringe but also sort of respect the people wearing them.

It’s not unusual to see musicians wear wacky outfits at Coachella, both on and off the stage, but we do take notice when celebs like Kendall Jenner take part, too. Yes, lots of people play it safe with vintage-inspired garments and pretty braids; Selena Gomez looked adorable in her daisy printed blue sundress and white sneakers this year. But others really lean into the whole thing, and those are the ones we remember. Like her or not, Katy Perry is the master of uncomfortable-looking outfits that involve pop culture, while Rihanna is simply fearless from head to toe.

They’ve all got one thing in common, and that’s that they want us to gawk. Well, mission accomplished. Click through the gallery, attached, to see all of the not-boring fashion choices — the ones that will not be knocked off and sold at Forever 21 — that Vanessa Hudgens, Rihanna, Katy Perry and more made this season.

HollywoodLifers, which celeb do you think had the wildest outfit this summer? Tell us!