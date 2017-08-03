Nina Dobrev & Victoria Justice: Can You Tell The Look-A-Like Stars Apart?

Isn’t it crazy when you see two celebrities that look alike? It’s the norm when you see celeb kids resemble their parents. But, when two stars look like they could pass for siblings, things get a bit freaky! Take Victoria Justice and Nina Dobrev — Now, that’s what we call a double-take!

Are we seeing double? One star played a vampire on the CW’s The Vampire Diaries and the other had her own Nickelodeon show, which catapulted her music career to the top! So, can you tell them apart? – It’s Nina Dobrev, 28, and Victoria Justice, 24! As you can see in the above photo, Victoria is on the left and Nina is on the right. Tricky, huh? Well, test your knowledge by taking our quiz [below], and see if you really know who is who! And, take a peek through our gallery to see more celebs who could pass for siblings. Mila Kunis, 33, Sarah Hyland, 26, Selena Gomez, 24, Rachel Bilson, 35, and more!

It has to be wild when certain stars show up to the same premieres, parties, or red carpets and run into their celeb doppelganger! And, your favorite stars usually embrace their celeb lookalikes, as opposed to the usual quick exit when a star sees someone wearing their exact same dress. In fact, Pretty little Liars star, Lucy Hale, 28, recently revealed the four stars who she thinks resemble her! “A mixture of Selena Gomez, Sarah Hyland, Mila Kunis and Maisie Williams,” Lucy said when asked by W Magazine in June 2017!

And, who can forget about Jennifer Lawrence, 26, and Bella Hadid, 20? — The actress and the model look more alike than Bella and her own sister, Gigi, 21. Just let that sink in! Bella once acknowledge her uncanny, similar appearance to the Hunger Games actress during an interview. “I never saw it, but there are some photos that it’s really weird, and we look very similar,” Bella admitted to Seventeen back in Nov. 2015. “People say it all the time. I’ll walk onto set and five people will say, ‘You know who you look like?’ and I’m like, ‘Jennifer Lawrence?’ then they’ll say, ‘How’d you know I was going to say that?’ and I’ll go, ‘Because I hear it five times a day.’” Lol! Be sure to take our quiz and check out more celeb lookalikes in the above gallery!

HollywoodLifers, how did you do?!