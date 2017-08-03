Camila Cabello has dropped more new solo tracks, and they’re masterpieces. Listen to her latest bangers ‘OMG,’ which features Quavo, and ‘Havana’ with Young Thug!

Camila Cabello, 20, has collaborated with Quavo, 26, and Young Thug, 25, on two new tracks, and they’re total fire. Camila has given fans another taste of her forthcoming solo album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving. and we’re more excited than ever. Listen to the tracks, which dropped today, Aug. 3, below!

The former Fifth Harmony songstress actually performed the songs at B96 SummerBash in Chicago, IL on June 24. The version of “OMG” that she sang didn’t feature Quavo, so it came as a surprise when Camila started teasing the track again recently! Still, fans freaked out over that initial performance. “I only have 3 words to describe how im feeling after listening to this song: oh my god,” one fan commented on a video that one fan uploaded to YouTube. “Daaam Camila really giving us Latin vibes, hip hop vibes, contemporary vibes, pop vibes, slow jams and who knows what else is to come! This album is gonna have something for ERRYBODY,” another wrote.

As for “Havana,” well, just try to resist shaking that booty. Listen to the two new songs:

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “OMG:”

Baby, what’cha say?

I ain’t here to, I ain’t here to conversate

Baby, I don’t play

From Miami causing trouble in LA

Rowdy, Tennessee

If I ask them for you, best not come for me

Jordan, 23

Guarantee you’re gonna wanna leave with me

Okay, but where are the music videos? Don’t let us down, Camila!!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Camila’s new tracks? Tell us if you love “OMG” and “Havana!”