Camila Cabello: Follow Her Journey As Solo Artist In Radio Disney’s ‘NBT’ Series — First Look

Camila Cabello is Radio Disney’s newest ‘Next Big Thing’ artist, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE announcement video for Camila’s ‘NBT’ series! Watch now!

Camila Cabello, 20, is ready to take you on her journey as Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing.” This exclusive video gives you a glimpse at what to expect in the series about Camila’s solo career. “Be proud of who you are,” Camila says in the video. “Follow your heart. Stand up for others. Follow your inner voice. Follow your dreams and don’t be afraid to fail. Be brave. Be strong. Be different. Push boundaries. Love yourself. This is how I found my voice. Don’t be afraid to find yours.”

Radio Disney’s “NBT” program focuses on rising artists and showcases their journey as they go after their dreams. August is all about Camila. She’ll be featured in a series of exclusive “NBT” videos on Radio Disney, Disney Channel, the Radio Disney app, and social media platforms. Camila’s journey is unlike any other. She’s currently embarking on a solo career after being a part of girl group Fifth Harmony since 2012. Camila first solo single from her upcoming album, “Crying In The Club,” is this summer’s biggest jam. Her debut album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., will be released later this year. One thing is certain: this is only the beginning of Camila’s long and successful career.

Camila is currently on Bruno Mars’s 24 K Magic World Tour as his opening act. She recently teased her new single, “Havana,” which will feature Young Thug, 25. Camila is the perfect choice for Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing.” She joins “NBT” albums like Shawn Mendes, 18, Kelsea Ballerini, 23, Alessia Cara, 21, Jordan Fisher, 23, Sofia Carson, 24, and Becky G, 20. Keep your eye on Radio Disney to see more of Camila’s journey as music’s next big thing!

HollywoodLifers, is Camila your favorite artist? Let us know!