Look out, Nicki Minaj, 34, there’s a new lady entering the music scene! Blac Chyna just paid a visit to Capitol Records where rumor has it she signed a $1 million record contract! Not only that, the 29-year-old media maven arrived for the meeting in a jaw-dropping outfit showcasing some serious underboob! Her all-white ensemble, including spandex shorts and a bandeau, definitely highlighted her ample assets and picture-perfect curves! Check out more pics of the stunning reality star right here!

Chy’s devoted fandom know that the gorgeous socialite got her start in the music industry, appearing in music videos for everyone form Kanye West, 40, to her ex-fiance Tyga, 27. So does King Cairo, 4, and Dream Kardashian‘s mama have what it takes to break into the music industry? Well, she certainly has the following! And she’s possibly already hard at work on some new tunes! On Aug. 2, she shared a pic on her Snapchat teasing an image of herself wearing headphones in what appears to be a sound booth while singing into a microphone! She captioned the mysterious image, “Backup.”

Whether or not we can expect to hear music from Chyna anytime soon, she’s clearly living it up since parting ways with Rob Kardashian, 30! And, according to our sources, she’s got plenty of the support from some heavy-hitters in the music world, including the Harujuku Barbie herself! “She just shot a music video with Nicki and people are even telling her to get into music too,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s started dipping her toes in because she’s always loved singing and is now thinking about going for it for real. Nicki is encouraging her like crazy. Having that kind of weight behind her is huge. Chyna really feels like anything is possible!”

