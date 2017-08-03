Is Blac Chyna About To Drop An Album? — New Claims She Signed A Record Deal

Move over Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj, there may be a new queen of hip-hop in town and that is… Blac Chyna?? New reports claim that the mom to Dream Kardashian may be preparing to drop an album!

Blac Chyna, 29, has a pretty diverse resume. She has her own make-up brand, she’s a model, a former stripper and a mother of two. Now, she may be adding “Singer” to the list, as new reports allege that Rob Kardashian‘s ex has signed a record deal! According to MediaTakeOut, Chy reportedly signed a $1 million contract with Capital Records. The now-redhead was spotted walking into the Capital Records Building with her lawyer, wearing a pair of white spandex shorts, a sheer white jacket, a white bandeau that showed off her under-boob and velvet booties. Not exactly the most business professional look to go to the record signing table, but according to the outlet, Chy was there to seal the deal!

Blac Chyna is no stranger to the music industry. She was recruited to play Nicki Minaj‘s stunt double in Kanye’s “Monster” music video, featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Nicki in November 2010. Then, Chy went on to appear as the lead girl in Tyga‘s “Rack City,” Future’s “Rich $ex,” and Nicki Minaj’s “Come On A Cone.” Most recently, the mother of Dream Kardashian and King Cairo appeared in Nicki’s video for “Rake It Up.” Donning latex dresses, the two ladies snapped BTS photos and videos during the late night shoot in Miami at the end of July. Maybe Nicki helped hook her sister up with a record deal?! That’s not known, but what we do know is that Nicki is helping her girl get over the Rob K. drama and pushing her to bounce back better than before. “Chyna feels like she can do anything right now, all the doors are opening for her — it’s crazy!” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, so, it wouldn’t be too surprising if Chy came out with an album at this point!

HollywoodLifers, do you hope Blac Chyna releases an album? Let us know!