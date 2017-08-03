JAY-Z ‘Giddy’ Over Wife Beyonce During Intimate Sushi Dinner Date Night

Forget sushi, JAY-Z wanted to order Beyonce for dinner! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the rapper was beyond ‘giddy’ over his wife during their romantic date.

The only thing on JAY-Z‘s mind during his sushi date with Beyonce was dessert. Or more like licking dessert of his wife’s body. The power couple shared quite the magical night at Sushi Park on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood on Aug. 2, and the romantic details are totally swoon-worthy! “Beyonce looked beautiful, she and Jay seemed totally at ease on their night out without the kids,” a restaurant onlooker told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They sat cozily beside each other in a booth in the back corner, where the lighting was colorful and dim. Everyone couldn’t help but stare, eager to get a glimpse of her.”

Used to being the center of attention, the Destiny’s Child frontwoman, 35, sweetly engaged with her fans that night. But didn’t let them ruin the intimacy of her dinner date. “No one took any photos,” our insider continues. “Bey was more than willing to exchange pleasantries with onlookers and other customers in the restaurant. Even Jay was giddy as he embraced her and held her closely while she thanked the staff for their time before they walked out.”

Now that the “Formation” singer has welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter, she’s free to give into all her cravings! Raw fish, coffee, and maybe even a sip or two of alcohol. For their sushi dinner, Queen Bey positively beamed in a blue and white striped minidress with billowing sleeves. Her sexy cleavage kept Jay’s eyes glued to one spot all night long. The hip-hop icon, 47, opted for a more casual look, rocking dark jeans, a navy blue bomber jacket, and a baseball cap. We would have loved to have been a fly on the wall at Sushi Park restaurant!

