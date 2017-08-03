Beyonce Flaunts Sexy Cleavage & Post Baby Body On Romantic Sushi Date With JAY-Z

JAY-Z and Beyonce are making sure to keep their marriage a priority two months after having their twins. They went out for a cute sushi date on Aug. 2, and you couldn’t even tell that Bey was JUST pregnant! See the hot pics, here.

Slay queen! Beyonce, 35, stepped out with her hubby JAY-Z, 47, on Aug. 2, and we can’t believe how amazing the duo looks just two months after having twins! The pair was out for a date night at Sushi Park in West Hollywood, and they seem totally smitten. Beyonce appeared unbelievably slim for someone who just gave birth! She was rocking her signature big, wavy, honey-colored hair, along with a baby blue wrap dress that put her cleavage front and center. Jay looked much more casual in a hat, windbreaker, and black slacks. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS.

The couple seem head-over heels after ten years of marriage. Beyonce couldn’t stop smiling at Jay as he gently held her arm. We’re so glad that they’re keeping the passion alive, even with three kids in the house! It can be hard for new parents to step away from their duties and spend some time alone together, so it’s nice to see Beyonce and JAY-Z starting off strong! Click here to see pics of the Carter family.

This isn’t the first time that Jay and Bey have gone out for a sweet date night away from the kids. One month after giving birth, they stopped by Nobu in Malibu looking happy and healthy. They revealed pics of the babies just one day later! Who knows how they’ll celebrate their second outing… more pics we hope!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Beyonce’s post-baby look? Are you as impressed as we are? Let us know!