Bethenny Frankel Strips Naked With Sonja Morgan To Go Skinny Dipping In Mexico

What happens in Mexico… ends up on camera; at least that’s the case for the ‘RHONY’! Bethenny Frankel and Sonja Morgan stripped down for a skinny dipping session during their vacation and the photos are EPIC!

The women of The Real Housewives of New York City have certainly claimed the title for the most wild cast members of Bravo’s hit franchise. During their holiday to Mexico, Bethenny Frankel, 46, and Sonja Morgan, 53, were the life of the party when they took it upon themselves to get naked! The dynamic duo stripped out of their bathing suits for some seriously funny skinny dipping. And, Bethenny even joked about having a “lesbian interlude” with Sonja after their bare swim session. [See the photos below!]

Bethenny started to undress first, where she grasped her breasts and said, “I have the best boobs ever!” We always knew we loved Bethenny. Sonja, on the other hand, also livened things up when she soaked up all of the attention she got for getting naked. Ramona Singer even joked, “Sonja did not shave her bush!” LOL!

The housewives wild swim day came after they enjoyed a tequila-filled day at Bethenny’s Skinnygirl distillery in Punta Mita for a tasting. After Sonja and Bethenny’s little strip tease, Sonja was so drunk that Dorinda Medley had to dress her! “I haven’t seen that much of my own vagina,” Dorinda quipped in the confessional. “I’ll live with that sight for the rest of my life.” Ha!

Things got even steamier when Sonja’s sexual side really came out. She and Bethenny shared an unexpected kiss, with Bethenny even going back for more! Sonja continued to press the situation when she told Bethenny, “You’re pretty f–king hot,” while slurring her words. That’s when Sonja pulled Bethenny in for another smooch and even copped a feel at her booty. “You know how sexy you are?”, Sonja continued.

In true Bethenny form, she replied, “I know I’m hot.” The SkinnyGirl mogul then pulled away from Sonja’s reach and just hugged her. “I love you,” Bethenny told her, to which Sonja said, once again, “You’re so hot.” Later on, Bethenny elaborated on the sexual moments with Sonja. “Sonja, I like penis, I’m sorry,” she said in the confessional. “You’re barking up the wrong vagina.” You’ve got to love the RHONY!

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

