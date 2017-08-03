We’re so inspired by Bella Thorne’s sparkly new look! The sexy actress took to Snapchat to show off her ‘badass’ glittery eye shadow and pink hair for a Buxom cosmetics event.

Bella Thorne is a fashion daredevil! The 19-year-old Famous In Love star took to Snapchat on Aug. 2 to show off a dazzling new look, and we’re living for it. Bella was heading to an event for Buxom Cosmetics, so of course she needed to take her makeup game to the next level, and she totally achieved that. She was rocking silver glitter eye shadow with individual green and blue sequins placed over it. And if that wasn’t crazy enough, she also had wavy pink hair, and topped off the look with a swipe of pink lipstick. So cool!

Clearly Bella was feeling herself in the pic. She captioned it “Buxom Badass Babe” and we couldn’t agree more! She was totally blinged out with several necklaces ,chokers, bangles and a glitzy watch that matched her eyes. She also rocked a fuzzy blue dress that was a perfect balance of edgy and sweet. Click here to see more pics of Bella.

Bella had never been one to turn down a fashion challenge. She wears lingerie as clothing on the regular and she always looks super hot. She’s also said that she does almost all of her own makeup, and she loves experimenting with colors and styles. We love that about her! This sparkly look may not be for the faint of heart, but she certainly owned it.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Bella’s sparkly eye shadow and pink hair? Too much or totally awesome? Let us know!