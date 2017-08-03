Bella Hadid Takes A Nasty Fall While Partying With Kendall Jenner — See Pics

Oh, no! Bella Hadid’s feet totally failed her after a party, but instead of being upset about spilling to the ground, the model totally laughed at herself.

Bella Hadid, 20, is a real trooper — and we’re not just talking about her boots. The model was walking down a flight of metal stairs after hitting up a party at Cipriani’s in Downton New York City on Wednesday, August 2, when she hit the ground. By the looks of it, Bella’s heels missed that last step and she went knees-first towards the cement. Ouch! While most people would have been pretty shaken up by the slip, especially after hitting the cold pavement, Bella just couldn’t help but laugh at herself — and we LOVE that!

Although it’s not pictured below, Bella had a little help from her BFF’s after she hit the ground. Both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were in attendance at the same party, and once they saw their girl go down they rushed to help her right back up. Not only does that show how amazing Hailey and Kendall are as girl friends, but it also reveals that they totally sympathize with Bella’s slip. After all, who else knows how hard it is to walk in thigh-high heels other than, well, other models? Thankfully, it seems Bella was totally fine after her spill. Good news!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about how Bella laughed off her spill? Comment below, let us know!