Beauty Bloggers: Who You Should Follow To Stay On Top Of The Hottest Makeup & Fashion Trends

S-L-A-Y! Beauty bloggers like Carli Bybel, Desi Perkins and Jeffree Starr are taking over the Instagram world, sharing creative ideas on how to dress and do makeup! Here’s a list of IG stars that you should follow!

Instagram has become one of the most popular places to go for inspiration! From the incredible makeup advice to the secrets on how to dress like your favorite celeb for less, several beauty bloggers on the ‘gram are slaying the game and have become our besties over the years. Carli Bybel, 26, Desi Perkins, 30, Jeffree Starr, 31, are just a few of the personalities who are making a splash while building their own empires, thanks to their amazing IG feeds and personal YouTube videos. There’s plenty more where that came from, including Australian-native Tammy Hembrow, 23, who keeps upping the bar with her glam makeup and chic outfits, and 23-year-old Sarah Ashcroft, 23, who adds her own flare with her classy style! See pics of some of the best bloggers that you should follow on Instagram, right here.

You’ve probably seen Carli sharing epic tips how to get flawless eyeliner, glowing makeup and more. Or maybe you’ve taken many of her style cues from TheFashionBybel. The Jersey-native takes her nearly 5 million followers through in-depth tutorials, sells bomb makeup kits and starts you off with an inspirational quote before every video. Yes please! Nicole Guerriero, 31, her BFF, is definitely another super star to follow. She’s incredibly captivating with her wild sense of humor and she’s not afraid to try out a bright-colored ‘do or an edgy outfit. Nicole even teamed up with Anastasia Beverly Hills for a glow kit and it’s the best product EVER! These two are literal goals…no joke.

Longtime friends Desi and Katy DeGroot, 28, (AKA Lustrelux) are also killing it with their fashion prowess and makeup skills, so they are both taking social media by storm! They turned heads from the moment they stepped on the scene at Coachella, delivering look books that will have us inspired for years to come. Desi and Katy announced last week that they’re finally collaborating on a makeup line with Indie brand dose of colors. They both nail the hottest celebrity inspired makeup looks and rock the trendiest styles, ranging from t-shirts and corsets to crop top and high-waist pant pairings!

If you don’t follow Jeffree Star or Manny MUA, you’re seriously missing out. Jeffree keeps it brutally real with his followers! He spills ALL the tea when rating high-selling makeup brands, revealing whether or not any product got his seal of approval at the end of his tutorials. Jeffree is always 100 with his fans — even after trying out Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian‘s line! Manny and Jefree have collaborated several times and the videos are always priceless. With Manny’s attention to detail and his A-list clientele, he’s managed to become a brand of his own! We could go on and on with the incredibly talented bloggers on the ‘gram, but there’s just to many to count. Click through our gallery to see the super stars you should check out!

