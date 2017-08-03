Drake & Nicki Minaj Reportedly Dating After Being Caught Sneaking Around

Are Drake and Nicki Minaj dating? The longtime friends were spotted leaving a Miami club together in the middle of the night, and rumor has it that they’re allegedly together!

Here we go again! Nicki Minaj, 34, came out to support Drake, 30, at his epic late night show at Story nightclub in Miami Beach on July 30. The duo were spotted hanging out in the alley behind Story at around 4:30am on July 31. Most likely so they wouldn’t get paparazzi in their face by leaving out the front door, right? Unfortunately for them, paps were waiting in the alley and managed to take pics of Nicki and Drake hugging quickly. The two allegedly left the club together, according to MTO, but there are no pics of this happening.

MTO says that a source from Young Money (Drake’s label) told them that Drake and Nicki are “definitely dating,” but are reportedly “taking it slow.” Nicki looked gorgeous for the club appearance, wearing a baby pink minidress with a massive diamond necklace, and rocking long, straight, blonde hair. She was giving off total Barbie vibes! They looked awfully happy to see each other. However, take the alleged dating rumors with a grain of salt. Though they do have a romantic will-they-won’t-they past, the two are very good friends. Friends party together all the time!

Here’s an interesting tidbit, though. Drake and Nicki were caught sneaking up the stairs at the club when they thought nobody was looking! Arriving together, leaving together? Interesting…Nicki had the slyest grin as she gave her best “oops!” face to the camera. Nicki and Drake have actually been hanging out together in Miami for a few days now. Nicki turned up when Drake hosted an event before the Clasico Real Madrid vs. Barcelona match on July 29. Three days in a row together? How supportive!



HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Drake and Nicki’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and Nicki are actually dating, or are they just friends? Let us know!