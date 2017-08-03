Are Bella Thorne & Blackbear Getting Serious After Steamy PDA? Relationship Status Revealed

Are they or aren’t they? After Bella Thorne and Blackbear couldn’t keep their hands off each other during multiple PDA sessions, we’ve learned what’s really going on between the two! And, you’re going to want to hear this…

Is Bella Thorne, 19, dating rapper, Blackbear? — That’s the question fans have been asking ever since the two started started to flaunt their PDA all over LA and NY since July 8. But, for any of you who were holding out for a chance with Bella, she’s still on the market! “Bella is still single as far as she is concerned,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. As for her cozy photos and social media PDA with Blackbear; as well as anyone else? — “She is just having fun and dating around,” our insider says, adding, “She doesn’t want to make anything serious with anyone right now.” And, a final warning to anyone who may have caught feelings — “Anyone who likes her, shouldn’t get the wrong idea.”

We’re just about half way through 2017, and Bella’s already been linked to a slew of Hollywood bachelors. So, it’s definitely safe to say that she’s living it up right now. Like we said, she’s been flaunting major PDA with Blackbear since the beginning of July when the pair were spotted holding hands in NYC. Ever since then, Bella and Blackbear have been inseparable; sharing photographs of each other while engaging in PDA, and even Bella sporting a Blackbear merch sweatshirt.

However, the actress has also been rumored to be hooking up with Scott Disick, 34. Although she’s denied ever being involved with him sexually, Bella continued to fuel the romance rumors after the fact. Just one day after Bella claimed she and Scott have never hooked up, the pair got cozy on an intimate date night in NYC, July 18.

And, before her most recent stint with Blackbear, Bella was also linked to her ex, Gregg Sulkin, 25, Kendall Jenner’s ex-flame, NBA star, Jordan Clarkson, 24, and another NBA star, Chandler Parsons, 28. They don’t call em’ summer flings for nothing!

