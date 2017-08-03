Colton Haynes, Billie Lourd & More ‘AHS: Cult’ Characters Revealed In Creepy New Photos

Craving more ‘AHS: Cult’ details? No worries. New posters from the seventh season have been released, revealing the characters Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes, and more will be playing!

These American Horror Story: Cult character posters are going to creep you out and leave you wanting more. Once fans figured out the latest clue on the show’s official website, five photos of the cast were released. Here’s a quick who’s who in season 7 for you: Colton Haynes, 29, is Detective Samuels, Billie Lourd, 25, is Winter Anderson, Cheyenne Jackson, 42, is Dr. Rudy Vincent, Alison Pill, 31, is Ivy Mayfair-Richards, and Billy Eichner, 38, is Harrison Wilton. Every single one of these photos has an extra added element of disturbing with the addition of a creepy clown. One clown peeks from under a bed, another lurks behind a window, while another holds a baseball bat in the distance. WTF?!

This is the first American Horror Story season for Colton, Billie, Alison, and Billy. They’ll join AHS vets like Evan Peters, 30, Sarah Paulson, 42, Emma Roberts, 26, Mare Winningham, 58, Frances Conroy, 68, and Cheyenne. Character posters of Evan and Sarah’s characters, Kai and Ally, weren’t released with this batch, but Ryan’s already given us a glimpse of them in a drawing. Evan will be rocking blue hair during this election-themed season. Evan and Sarah’s characters will also be lovers in what creator Ryan Murphy’s calling a “love story for the ages.”

While many fans were bummed out that Evan, who has been on the show since season 1, didn’t have a larger role in season 6’s Roanoke, Ryan confirmed that Cult will be Evan’s “heaviest season yet.”

American Horror Story: Cult, which will consist of 11 episodes, will premiere October 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cult will be the best season of American Horror Story yet? Let us know!