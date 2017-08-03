‘AGT’ Contestant & Subway Singer Mike Yung Pleads With Fans For Help After He Loses His Home

Beloved ‘AGT’ contestant Mike Yung has lost his home to foreclosure, and fans have rushed to the subway busker’s GoFundMe page to help him find a new place to live.

Singer Mike Yung completely blew our minds on the Aug. 1 episode of America’s Got Talent, when the 56-year-old New York subway busker belted out “A Change is Gonna Come” and had the audience in chills! He not only got a standing ovation from the crowd, but even judge Simon Cowell, 57, rose to his feet and applauded his amazing soulful voice. Mike has become a sentimental fan favorite to make it to the live rounds, and he revealed on Aug. 2 that he sadly just lost his house to foreclosure. Once he broke the news, fans rallied to his side to help him raise enough money to find to a new home.

He said that he just learned about gofundme.com and took to the crowdfunding site to tell his heartbreaking tale. “As many of you might already know I have been paying my bills and providing for my family my entire life by busking in the subways of New York City for the past 37 years. As hard as this is, I am reaching out to you because I have no other choice. The house my family lives in was foreclosed on and we received court papers to vacate the premises. I do not have the money to pay first months rent, or the deposit for a new place,” he began. Click here for pics of AGT season 12.

The singer went on to add that it’s too late to save his home as he’s passed the July 31 vacate date — just a day before he wowed the nation on AGT — so he needs the money to relocate his family to a new apartment so that his kids and grandkids will have a place to live. Mike set a goal of $10,000, figuring in first two months of rent plus a deposit which added up to 9K, and another $1,000 for the security deposit and moving costs. He noted that “It may seem like a lot, but even in the projects where I live in NYC, finding a house for all of my kids, grandkids and other family members is hard and not cheap.”

His plight touched the heart of AGT fans, who once they found out about of his gofundme.com page had nearly reached Mike’s goal in just over a day. As of 8pm on Aug. 3 he was at almost $9K with many fans giving in $5, $10 and $20 increments. One anonymous donor gave a whopping $1,000 while several others ponied up $500 sums. Mike has pledged to make it up to each and every fan somehow, and hopefully we’ll see him go far on AGT this season so that his financial situation can become more stable.

In case you need another reminder how wickedly talented Mike is, here he is busking in the NYC subway system:

life ain't easy. music ain't easy. but I wake up blessed havin anothr day to do what I love pic.twitter.com/uKtzBrb5R2 — MIKE YUNG 🌹 (@MIKEYUNG) September 8, 2016

