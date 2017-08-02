What To Do If You Think You Have A Yeast Infection — Symptoms & Treatments

Approximately 3 out of 4 women will get a yeast infection during their lifetime, according to a study by Monistat. Here are expert tips to know if you have one and easy steps to feel better fast.

Dr. Mache Seibel told HollywoodLife.com, “Of the women who think they have a yeast infection, only about 30 percent will be correct. Most will have bacterial vaginosis or some other type of infection. The safest route is always to be checked by a healthcare professional. Women (and the public in general) are being trained to treat themselves. But doing that is, at best, a good guess. Sometimes it’s quicker to go to a provider than to have your symptoms linger for months, or worse, make the wrong diagnosis and put yourself at risk.”

If you have a yeast infection, there are over the counter treatments available. Dr. Prudence Hall of The Hall Center in Santa Monica, Calif, told HollywoodLife.com: “Symptoms of a yeast infection are intense itching and a white, chunky vaginal discharge that may have a mild, yeasty odor. If you have these symptoms, go to your pharmacy and buy a tube of Monistat 1 or Monistat 3, which is used for either one or three days vaginally. Both work well, but some women need the 3 day treatment to clear the yeast completely. Generics are available for a few dollars less per treatment and will be next to the Monistat with various names denoting vaginal yeast treatments. If you develop yeast after sex with a new partner, don’t treat yourself with this OTC solution. Have your doctor do a full STD panel including ureaplasma, chlamydia, and gonorrhea. They will know if Monistat is the correct solution or not.”

Dr. Hall continues, “Yeast infections can occur after taking antibiotics or running around in moist exercise clothing after working out. Being run down, a lack of sleep, and stress also increase yeast infections.” Yet another reason to try to start meditating!

