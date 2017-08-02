Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: The Sweet Birthday Present He Got Her Weeks Before Her Big Day

Kylie Jenner officially leaves her teenage years behind when she turns 20 on Aug. 10. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how boyfriend Travis Scott is already showering her with presents ahead of the big day.

It’s not enough to just spend a day celebrating one’s birthday anymore, as some stars love to celebrate their entire birthday MONTH. That’s what’s happening for Kylie Jenner now that August has arrived, and even though she’s still got plenty of time before her Aug. 10 birthday rolls around, the party’s already underway thanks to her pals and boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. “Kylie’s birthday is still almost two weeks away but she’s already started celebrating. Her friends surprised her with a cake On Aug. 1. to kick off her birthday month. And she got a ton of flowers from Travis,” a Kardashian source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It was her best friend Jordyn (Woods) that coordinated it all, she cares so much about Kylie and is always doing the sweetest stuff for her. And this is just the beginning, Kylie’s having multiple parties and a big trip is in the works too. She’s going to be celebration all month,” our insider adds. Fortunately, Travis has a break in his tour from Aug. 9 through the 25 so he can be a part of all of his lady’s birthday festivities.

We can’t wait to see where the reality star heads this year, as she took off to the Turks and Caicos for a massive 19th birthday blowout in 2016. She invited tons of pals including Bella Hadid, 20, Hailey Baldwin, 20, sister Kendall Jenner, 21, and then-boyfriend Tyga, 27. Kylizzle and her crew was put up in a massive $50 million luxury beachside estate courtesy of Airbnb and we were treated to plenty of steamy bikini pics via her gorgeous friends’ social media accounts. Click for pics of Kylie’s 19th birthday bash in the Caribbean.

Travis has an expensive act to follow when it comes to gift giving, as Tyga splashed out for luxury whips for Kylie’s two previous birthdays. He gave her a white Ferrari when she turned 18 and a black Mercedes-Benz Maybach for her 19th trip around the sun. We’re sure Trav come up with something special and thoughtful — as well as expensive — for the lip kit mogul who already has everything!

HollywoodLifers, where do you think Kylie will go to celebrate turning 20? Will it be another tropical beach trip?