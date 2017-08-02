T.I.: Lingerie-Clad Babes Put On A Twerking Show For Him In The Studio — Where’s Tiny?

T.I. and Tiny have reportedly called off their divorce, but in a shocking Instagram Live from Aug. 1, the rapper was caught with scantily clad women as they danced for him at a listening session. What is going on?!

T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, might not be getting divorced after all, is T.I. changing his tune yet again? He broadcasted an Instagram Live while hosting his Hustle Gang labelmate Tokyo Jetz‘s album listening session on Aug. 1, and as you can see, the rapper was definitely not complaining as women dressed in lingerie twerked for him and the other attendees in the studio!

T.I. wasn’t alone with the women or anything — other people were invited, too — but Tiny was nowhere to be seen, and fans immediately demanded to know what was happening in the comments section of the Live. “Lol smh,” one fan wrote. “Living it up,” another said. However, the most popular inquiry was: Where’s Tiny? Hmm!

It was probably just part of the listening party shenanigans, because as of Aug. 1, T.I. and Tiny are allegedly back on. The couple has even withdrawn their respective requests for divorce, according to a shocking new report, so we’re sure T.I. isn’t eyeing other women at the moment. After all, he should be working on some serious damage control following his fling with Bernice Burgos and everything else that’s been going on! We’ve heard that Tiny is still concerned about Bernice, and believes that her romance with T.I. “hurt her family.” We can see where Tiny is coming from!

Anyway, check out a screenshot from T.I.’s Instagram Live below:

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s shady that T.I. was hanging out with other women amidst all of the drama with Tiny?