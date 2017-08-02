‘This Is Us’ Creator Reveals ‘New Questions’ About Jack’s Fate Will Come Up In Season 2

Rest assured, ‘This Is Us’ season 2 is going to answer all your questions about Jack’s death. However, the show’s creator dished in an all-new interview that ‘new questions’ about Jack’s fate will arise.

After learning that Jack Pearson died some time in the past, This Is Us fans became desperate to find out how he died. The answer to that huge question is going to come in season 2, but creator Dan Fogelman reveals that the story isn’t going to stop there. “It’s fair to say that any looming big question that the audience is in a froth about is going to be answered in the course of the second season of the show,” Dan told Entertainment Weekly. “But it’s also fair to say that we are going to be putting forth some new questions that are going to start getting asked after that, and that particularly involves Jack’s fate. But the answers people are looking for are going to come to them. When exactly? How quickly? I can’t really talk too much, only to say that a big piece of the puzzle will be delivered very, very early in the season.”

Whew! That’s a relief. In the first season, we only saw a glimpse of Jack’s funeral. Kevin, Kate, and Randall were just teenagers when Jack died. The actors who played the teenage versions of the Big Three have all been upped to series regulars, so the show will likely explore what happened in the immediate days and months following Jack’s death, so stock up on your tissue boxes now.

There have been so many theories about how Jack died. Everything from 9/11 to a plane crash to suicide has been thrown out there. Whatever happened to Jack is going to break our hearts. That’s a fact. This Is Us season 2 will premiere Sept. 26 on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Jack died? Let us know!