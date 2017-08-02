Will Taylor Swift Come Out Of Hiding To Be In BFF Abigail Anderson’s Wedding?

Abigail Anderson is getting married on Labor Day weekend, and fans are dying to know if Taylor Swift will be a bridesmaid — especially after Tay didn’t go to the bachelorette party! Here’s why we’re convinced she’s DEF in the wedding, though!

Taylor Swift, 27, has been laying low for all of 2017, but will she come out of hiding to walk down the aisle for her longtime best friend, Abigail Anderson’s, wedding in September?! The ladies have been besties since they were young teenagers, and have gone through just about everything together. From dealing with high school breakups to attending the Grammy Awards, Taylor and Abigail are the ultimate BFFs, so we could not imagine that Taylor wouldn’t serve as a bridesmaid during the 27-year-old’s nuptials to Matt Lucier on Labor Day Weekend.

Sure, Tay didn’t go to the bachelorette party in Cabo with Abigail and her four other friends last weekend, but that’s probably just because she’s still trying to keep a low profile while working on new music and focusing on her own relationship (with Joe Alwyn). Abigail obviously knows the frenzy it would’ve caused if Taylor was in Mexico for a wild, girls’-only, party-filled weekend, so we can imagine she was quite understanding if the “Blank Space” singer opted out of attending. Taylor already threw Abigail and Matt an epic engagement party when he popped the question last summer, so she’s done her part in showering the soon-to-be newlyweds with love!

If you’re not already convinced Taylor’s going to be a bridesmaid, here’s some nearly full-proof evidence to add: Back in June, Abigail posted a video to her Instagram Story to show off a package she got from the brand Love Your Melon with the caption, “Thank you @loveyourmelon for spoiling my bride tribe and giving me all the feels.” The quick glimpse of the gift in the video shows that it has the name ‘Taylor’ written on it, which means Tay has to be part of the ‘bride tribe,’ right?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Taylor will be a bridesmaid in Abigail’s wedding?!