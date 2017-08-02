Sofia Vergara is aging gracefully — to say the least! She appears completely naked on the cover of British ‘Women’s Health’ for their annual Naked Issue. See why she did it below!

“Being naked — I think it’s powerful, sensual, and it can be fun!” Sofia Vergara says in a behind-the-scenes video interview with Women’s Health UK. Sofia is known for her sweet tooth and love of cake, but she balances it with a mostly healthy diet and exercise. “I’m a morning person so if I don’t do it in the morning then working out for me becomes like, I find any excuse not to do it! I’ve taken a couple of yoga classes but I’m very bad at it and i don’t have much patience. I’m always trying to find something that I can do.”

Sofia says having a workout buddy definitely helps, because she hates working out! “[Husband] Joe [Manganiello] built a very nice gym in the house, so I don’t have any excuses. It’s like torture for me. I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.”

On the standard set for women, Sofia says: “It’s easier now, it’s not just the Barbie doll on the cover [of magazines], it’s real women. I think it’s getting better. I think before it was a little bit more strict on how women were supposed to look.” Sofia looks AMAZING naked on the cover, but she’s always been confident! “I’ve always been very comfortable with my body. You know, I’m Latin — we grow up going to the beach in a G-string! I used to do, for the Latin market, in my 20s, calendar shoots, very sexy, and things have changed. I am [45], no matter how much you take care of yourself, it’s a reality and we all age, and you have to embrace it.”

