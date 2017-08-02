Serena Williams Smashes A Medicine Ball & Pushes Sled While 8 Months Pregnant During Workout

Not even slowing down! Serena Williams might be ready to pop but she’s not letting that stop her from getting a serious burn in the gym! Watch the tennis champ destroy a medicine ball and more!

When most women enter the third trimester of their pregnancy they tend to take it easy! Lots of naps, snacks and the comfiest clothes imaginable, right? Not so for Serena Williams! The 35-year-old tennis pro is still hitting the gym as hard as ever! A new video has surfaced of the world-famous athlete going through her workout routine while 35-weeks pregnant and we have to say, most non-pregnant people wouldn’t even be able to keep up with her! Head here to check out photos of the gorgeous champ!

During her workout, Serena crushes a medicine ball as a coach urges her on. Later, she pushes a sled across the room! All this with a baby on the way. Strike that, a baby nearly here! Something tells us she isn’t going to wait longer after giving birth before returning to the tennis court! And Serena isn’t just proving she’s an exceptional soon-to-be mama in the gym, she’s also continuing to share stunning selfies featuring her pregnancy fashion! On July 14, the stunning Michigan native posted a pic of herself showing off her baby bump in a dazzling skintight dress!

In July 2017, rumors began to swirl that Serena and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34, had already gotten married in secret before their bundle of joy arrives. But the 4-time Olympic gold medalist shut down the rumors! “It hasn’t happened yet, not that I am aware of!” Serena told E! News while on the Tempur-Pedic Sleep Is Power campaign on July 13. “No, we are still waiting. There was a bridal shower, and after the bridal comes the bachelorette [party],” she said, then added, “Which is not gonna happen right now!” Cannot. Wait.

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by Serena’s workout at 8-months pregnant? Should she slow down? Let us know!