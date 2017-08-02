It looks like Scott Disick has rejoined the Kardashian Klan for the upcoming 10th anniversary special of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians!’ Watch the intense teaser, here.

Scott Disick, 34, is back in the good graces of the Kardashian family… for one night, at least. E! dropped a new teaser for the explosive 10th anniversary special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and we were surprised to see Kourtney Kardashian’s ex sitting on the couch beside them. If you blink you might miss it, but if you look closely you’ll catch a glimpse of Scott looking relaxed with his arm around his estranged baby mama while Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner laugh together. Scroll down to see for yourself!

Unfortunately, the special was shot in April, which was before Scott’s flings in Cannes. Those sexcapades created a huge rift between him and Kourtney! It was only recently that the duo was seen together again, so there’s a chance that they’re back on good terms after everything that went down. Click here for pics of Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s 13th season.

In the special, the family will revisit some of the biggest moments of the last decade, and even reveal some off-screen secrets. For example, Khloe finally explains that she met her boyfriend Tristan Thompson on a blind date! Kris squeals, asking her who set them up, and we would like to know the same thing! It looks like Khloe will reveal that juicy tidbit on the special, which is set to air on E! on Sept. 24 at 9pm ET/PT. We can’t wait to tune in! Until then, enjoy the teaser below:

