Sarah Stage: Wild Possible Explanation For 7-Month-Pregnant Model’s Six Pack Revealed By Expert

Posting pics of her insane abs, model Sarah Stage shocked fans by revealing she’s 7 months pregnant — with no bump in sight! Speaking with experts, we learned how Sarah’s shocking pregnancy bod may be possible.

Although it may be hard to believe, fitness guru/model Sarah Stage, 33, is seven months pregnant. While some social media users don’t believe she’s pregnant at all — due to her six pack and flat stomach — we spoke with not only a doctor, but also a celebrity fitness trainer and health expert about Sarah’s impressive body, and there actually may be a pretty reasonable explanation for her lack of maternity curves. Stressing that “every pregnancy is different,” Kathy Kaehler, Better Living Expert and host of the Cat & Kaehler Show on LATalkradio.com, told us EXCLUSIVELY, that after examining pics of Sarah on Instagram, it seems the mom-of-one has a naturally concave stomach.

“She’s a very small girl, number one. From pre-pregnancy lingerie pics, she doesn’t appear tall like a supermodel, she seems very petite,” Kathy explained. “She’s also very concave in her torso, so much so that she goes in on her back. She really has no meat on her bones, if you will. She has a very narrow and very flat abdominal area naturally. To me, that means she would not protrude as much as someone who started with a flatter area.” Although many people have accused Sarah of being unhealthy, and possibly even harming her unborn child, Kathy made it clear that from the outside looking in, we cannot actually determine how healthy she and her baby are. Click to see pics of celeb moms’ abs after giving birth.

“It’s not my place to judge. I don’t know her and I don’t know her whole story, and we don’t know what her physician says,” Kathy said. “Looking at her body prior to the pregnancy, she’s very defined. Her body goes inward — there’s upper definition. But if she turns sideways, you can almost see her ribs from the back and from the front. So she’s very petite and very small to begin with.” At the same time though, the fitness guru admits she’s never seen anything like this before.

“I’ve never seen it before in my life,” she revealed. “We’ve heard stories about young girls — teenagers — who get pregnant, and they don’t realize it. They think they’re just gaining weight so they wear a big shirt. But this woman is in a bikini!” Kathy continued, “However, you can see that she’s very full in the uterus area. She’s still extremely small, but again, it’s her body. It’s almost like she’s carrying the baby INSIDE her body towards her core while [most women] carry on the outside.”

The question on fans’ minds however, is, IS this actually healthy? “I’m not a doctor but the [pregnant] body does need the body fat. Physicians will say 20, 25, or 30 pounds of weight gain, depending on the mother, is appropriate,” Kathy, who gave birth to three babies herself, said. And while this kind of pregnancy may be healthy for Sarah, it’s not healthy for EVERY woman. “It poses the question, do we want that out there as something to strive for and attain as a pregnant woman? That may just be her body — but she has tons of followers and there needs to be some type of responsibility there,” Kathy stressed. “Woman have very individual pregnancies and we should never try to compare our pregnancy with someone else’s or try to adopt or emulate what someone else’s is. Your body goes on it’s own journey.”

Weighing in with the expertise of an MD, Dr. Jennifer Shu, chief resident in pediatrics at University of California, San Francisco and co-author of the award-winning parenting book Heading Home with Your Newborn: From Birth to Reality, shared the “main concern” in Sarah’s situation is the health and development of the baby. “The risks of not gaining enough weight during pregnancy include having a small baby and/or delivering prematurely, which comes with problems such as incomplete development of the lungs and other parts of the body,” Dr. Shu explained.

“Women who are at a normal weight before pregnancy are advised to gain 25 to 35 lbs during the course of the pregnancy. Very little of this gain usually occurs in the first trimester (1 to 4 pounds), but after that, gaining about 1/2 pound per week is a good guideline.” Sarah shared with her followers on July 14, about 6 1/2 months into her pregnancy, that she had gained 13 pounds. According to the expectant mom though, her doctor appointments have been going “great.”

While we know Sarah is still working out, as she posted a fitness video of herself on Aug. 1, Kathy revealed she’d guess that she’s also still doing abdominal exercises as well. Above all though, the celeb fitness star hopes Sarah “continues to gain weight” and wants every woman to simply enjoy the process of being pregnant — without comparing themselves to anyone else.

“When you look at pregnancy laid out in a medical journal in terms of child development, there’s weight gain! The size of the baby increases, embryonic fluid increases. So you have to ask, are you putting yourself at risk [if you’re not gaining weight]?” Kathy said. “Enjoy pregnancy. [Pregnancy is a time when] you can allow your body to do what it wants to do! I just hope she finds an ability to relax a little and let her body have this journey.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked by Sarah’s insane pregnancy body?