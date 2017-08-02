Sarah Hyland Dyed Her Hair A Dark ‘Cinnamon Chocolate’ Shade & We’re Obsessed

It seems like everyone is going dark for summer! First Khloe Kardashian went ‘bronde’ and now Sarah Hyland has gone to the dark side! Get the details on her hair makeover below!

Sarah Hyland turned heads when she stepped out of West Hollywood’s NINE ZERO ONE salon on July 31. The Modern Family star hit up her fave salon and longtime hairstylist Nikki Lee for a dramatic change. Nikki told HollywoodLife.com: “Sarah wanted to establish a new look for some upcoming filming. Going dark and keeping her hair as healthy as possible while being on set is always the best decision. With the help of my bestie [and NINE ZERO ONE co-founder] Riawna Capri we added in some extensions for fullness and additional protection from all the heat styling that can happen on set. I personally love Sarah dark because it brings out her gorgeous green eyes and looks so good on her skin tone.” She added on Instagram, “New do for my boo.”

Riawna wrote on her Instagram: “The oh so lovely @therealsarahhyland went from blonde to this fresh color & cut by @nikkilee901. We call this rich warm dream #CinnamonChocolate ❤️ and new longer lengths with the OG tag team duo…back to the dark side.” We think she looks absolutely amazing with this dark hair color! It looks fantastic with her summer tan!

In the past, so many celebs have favored beach blonde highlights for summer, but now, we’re definitely seeing a trend of stars going darker, rocking fun colors — basically, just doing whatever they want! And we love that freedom of expression.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Sarah Hyland’s dark hair makeover?