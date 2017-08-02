Robert Pattinson ‘Happy’ To Hear Kristen Stewart Truly Loved Him

Vampires may not be real, but Kristen Stewart’s feelings toward Robert Pattinson are! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how ‘happy’ the ‘Twilight’ hunk is to hear that she truly loved him.

It wasn’t just for show! Kristen Stewart, who is normally super private about her love life, came clean about her deep feelings for ex-boyfriend Rob Pattinson in a juicy interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK on August 2. Four years after their emotional split, the Twilight couple still think so highly of each other and will always look back on their romance with love. “Rob is so far past any bitterness when it comes to Kristen, all that bad blood is over,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s happy that she’s finding herself and what works for her.”

When Twilight became such an international success, many skeptics wondered if K.Stew, 27, and R.Patz, 31, were only dating for publicity or to keep the movie’s romantic storyline alive. Taking that and the Rupert Sanders cheating scandal into account, the English hunk sometimes doubted whether her love for him was authentic. “He knows a lot of people think she was faking her love for him, and there are times he’s wondered that too,” the source continues. “Rob’s over it now. He’s not wondering or worried about that anymore. He really isn’t in touch with Kristen much but it’s all good between them and he’s fine with her talking about her past.”

So, what exactly did the Personal Shopper star say that has Rob so giddy? ALL of her exes should read her interview because it’s so cute and is giving us all the feels. “I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated,” gushed the buzz cut beauty to Harper’s Bazaar. “Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.” OMG. DEAD.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Kristen’s interview? Cute, or should she stop talking about her exes?