Real Madrid Vs. MLS All-Stars Live Stream: Watch The Soccer Showdown

Here we go. Real Madrid wraps up its international road trip by playing the All-Stars of Major League Soccer on Aug. 2. This soccer friendly kicks off at 9:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

Real Madrid heads to the Windy City for its final preseason match, taking on the best and the brightest of Major League Soccer in a friendly match. Though there isn’t a trophy or any points on the line, the match might be a must-win for Los Blancos. Real has gone on a three-game losing streak since claiming the UEFA Champions League crown. While Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will sit this game out, manager Zinedine Zidane, 45, will still try to lead his men to victory before they return home to Europe.

Real fell to Manchester United at the start of the International Champions Cup, losing to the Red Devils via penalties. They were then stunned by Manchester City, who handed Los Blancos a rare 4-1 loss. Zinedine made 10 substitutions during that game, according to ESPN FC, but it was all for nothing. The biggest loss came against their bitter rivals, FC Barcelona. While playing El Clasico Miami, it seemed as if Real Madrid had rebounded. Though Barca scored twice within the first seven minutes of the match, Real tied it up – 2 to 2 – by halftime. Yet, it was Gerard Pique, 30, connecting with a free kick from Neymar, 50, to score the goal that handed the Blaugrana the victory.

Los Blancos needs to snap their losing streak so they have some momentum going into the UEFA Super Cup against Manchester United, so they should treat this matchup seriously. The MLS All-Stars won’t joke around with this match. “We want to be sharp, and on the night represent ourselves and the league in a good way,” Michael Bradley said ahead of this game, per ESPN FC. This is a chance for the American soccer league — often considered a lower/lesser league when compared to La Liga, the English Premiere League and Germany’s Bundesliga — to showcase its stars while playing arguably the best team on the planet.

