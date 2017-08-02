Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate One Year Of Bliss: A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Happy anniversary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The royal couple are celebrating one year together, and it’s been nothing short of perfect. Take a look back at their relationship from start to present!

Can you believe it’s already been one year since Prince Harry, 32, started dating Meghan Markle, 35? Their relationship was slightly scandalous at the beginning, and definitely shocking. But soon, everyone from fans to royals professed their adoration for the happy couple — and them for each other. Take a walk down memory lane with us to relieve the highlights of their royal relationship. It’s been a wild ride so far!

It’s official

Romance rumors started in summer 2016 about Harry finding love with an American actress. People put two-and-two together after seeing Suits star Meghan traipsing around London, despite the fact that she shoots her hit show in Toronto, Canada. A little far to go for frequent trips, right? After laying low for several months and trying to keep their blossoming relationship under wraps, Kensington Palace confirmed their romance on November 8. They even said that they’d been dating for months! Oops!

Harry speaks publicly about Meghan

It’s awful that Harry had to defend his relationship to Meghan in the first place. But the royal family had to protect Meghan after she started receiving a “wave of abuse and harassment” for being black. The royal family is usually tight-lipped about their personal lives, but enough was enough. “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm.”

Long distance love

After going public, the paparazzi followed both Harry and Meghan everywhere. They caught some juicy stuff. Harry was spotted multiple times in Toronto, where he was able to experience life as just a normal dude in his thirties. He was buying groceries and taking them to Meghan’s place while she filmed Suits during one trip. They had dinner together, as well.

Meghan was spotted shopping around London near Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage in November. Yes, that’s where Harry lives, and where Prince William and Kate Middleton used to live. Since it’s so hard to see each other frequently, the couple have taken several vacations together. Fans freaked when pics surfaced of Harry and Meghan spending New Year’s Eve in Norway. In March, they took a trip to Jamaica!

Getting Serious

Harry’s “madly in love,” sources have said, and they’re allegedly “in a hurry” to take the next step in their relationship. Whether or not that means an engagement is yet to be confirmed. But a report from Daily Mail stated that the couple is eager to move in together. They would allegedly live at Kensington Palace next door to William and Kate.

Princely PDA

Harry’s a royal, but that doesn’t mean that he’s afraid of getting a little frisky in public. Prim and proper be damned! The generally private couple were caught making out in the parking lot at the Audi Polo Challenge in May. Harry competed in the annual charity event, and it looks like Meghan was extremely proud of her man!

Pippa Middleton’s wedding

This is what sealed the deal that things are extremely serious between the couple. Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, got married in June 2017. It was an ultra-exclusive affair, and only a few friends and family were invited. Meghan made the cut!

Their own wedding rumors

The relationship is serious, but are Harry and Meghan crazy enough about each other to get engaged? Multiple reports state that Harry’s allegedly going to put a ring on it as soon as this summer! Think about it; that means a giant royal wedding and little princes and princesses could be in the near future! “Harry is really happy, and from seeing them together I’d say it’s just a question of when, not if, he’s going to ask her to marry him,” a source told Daily Mail. “There’s no question they are madly in love.”

