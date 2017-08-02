‘PLL’ Shocker: Marlene King Finally Reveals Exactly How The Moms Got Out Of The Basement

The biggest ‘Pretty Little Liars’ mystery was definitely how the ‘PLL’ moms got out of the basement. Well, Marlene King is telling the world how it happened, and the story is pretty wild!

So much was revealed during the Pretty Little Liars series finale, but the show never got the chance to discuss what happened to the PLL moms when they were in the basement and how they got out. The moms mentioned “the time they were locked in the basement” during the final episode, but from the looks on moms’ faces, the way they got out wasn’t pretty. Well, Shay Mitchell, 30, visited the Pretty Little Liars museum at Warner Bros. Studios on Aug. 1 and stopped by Marlene King’s office to get answers. The showrunner had a major tell-all session in her office and told the world exactly how the crafty moms got out of the basement. Get ready, this is going to blow your mind.

“They were in there a long time, and they had to probably climb on top of each other,” Marlene, 55, said on Shay’s Instagram story. “And then, since it was Pam [Fields] who didn’t drink for a year, she probably had to take her clothes off and put oil on her and they slid her out of the window.” Now it all makes sense. Pam was so shaken up after the basement fiasco, and now we know why. Let’s hope the wine moms never get trapped in a basement again.

The show’s biggest mystery has been solved. Now our souls can finally rest. But you know what we need now, Marlene? We need a special episode showing the moms’ escape from the basement. It’s only fair! Give the people what they want, Marlene!

HollywoodLifers, how did YOU think the PLL moms got out of the basement? Let us know!