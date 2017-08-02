Blac Chyna: How Nicki Minaj Is Helping Her ‘Level Up’ After Rob Kardashian Split

It’s not game over for Blac Chyna! In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Nicki Minaj is helping her good friend ‘level up’ after the heartbreaking Rob Kardashian split.

If there’s anyone who understands a devastating breakup, it’s Nicki Minaj, 34. Her experiences with Meek Mill taught her how to bounce back in matters of life, love, and hot new music. Now, she’s passing those important lessons onto bestie Blac Chyna, 29, who’s in the final stages of recovery from the Rob Kardashian drama. “The sky is the limit for Chyna,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s already gotten a huge come up, but the more she gets, the more she wants. Chyna feels like she can do anything right now, all the doors are opening for her — it’s crazy!”

There’s always a silver lining! The breakup has only made the Rob & Chyna reality star stronger, more successful, and more desirable. “She just shot a music video with Nicki and people are even telling her to get into music too,” the source continues. “She’s started dipping her toes in because she’s always loved singing and is now thinking about going for it for real. Nicki is encouraging her like crazy. Having that kind of weight behind her is huge. Chyna really feels like anything is possible!”

See, we weren’t kidding about the success! On top of that, the former stripper has recently caught the attention of Lamar Odom. The unlikely pair were spotted getting cozy at the iGo app launch party in late July. Since then we’ve done some digging on how Khloe Kardashian‘s ex star feels about her, and all signs are pointing to hella’ sexy. The guy could barely take his eyes off her cleavage at the bash and even had his arms wrapped around her shoulders at one point. Everyone wants a piece of Chyna!

