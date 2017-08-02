Miley Cyrus: Her Parents’ Advice On Her Future Wedding To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’ parents Tish and Billy Ray have been together for more than 20 years. Although it hasn’t been perfect, they gave Miley some amazing advice on her relationship to Liam Hemsworth!

First of all, can we talk about how amazing Miley Cyrus looks in the new issue of Cosmopolitan? For their September issue, Miley brought the magazine to her family farm, and the photo shoot is a representation of her country upbringing. On the cover, she’s posing in jean overalls while seductively licking an ice cube and holding a red mason jar. She’s got her ombre hair curled in a retro style and a bold red lip. Her eyes are so bright and blue! Inside, she’s laying on a pile of hay, rocking a bright blue, floral bodysuit. She looks amazing!

On what she has learned from her parents about marriage, Miley says: “Nothing and no one stays the same. Grow, evolve, change with each other and celebrate your love’s journey!” Surely that advice comes in handy when she’s thinking about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth, whom she met and fell in love with on the set of their movie The Last Song in 2009. Miley is super close with her big family, so we’re sure everyone is always exchanging pieces of advice!

Miley also spoke about her favorite red carpet moments (“2015 VMAs! Versace!”) and her red carpet regrets! “My least favorite look: Pretty much 2008-2013. The Grammys were rough and tough for me. Yoikes!”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley Cyrus’ relationship advice is good? We can’t wait to see her marry Liam Hemsworth!