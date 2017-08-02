Mila Kunis Thrilled Ex Macaulay Culkin Is Happy & Healthy After Rough Patch: ‘He Looks Great’

Talk about a throwback! Remember when Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin dated? After he took a step back from the spotlight, Macaulay reemerged on July 24 with a whole new look! And, his ex took notice! See how Mila reacted!

We know what you’re thinking — “They dated?” Yes, it’s true; Mila Kunis, 33, and Macaulay Culkin, 36, were once a hot item back in the early 2000’s. The stars began dating in 2002 and shocked fans when they split up in 2011, after eight years together. Ever since their untimely breakup, Mila and Macaulay have rarely spoken of their relationship. However, when the Home Alone actor stepped out in LA on July 24, he turned heads, including his ex’s! Macaulay was photographed looking sexy and fresh-faced, having cut his long locks. And, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Mila thought he never looked better!

First of all, “Mila is perfectly happy with Ashton [Kutcher, 39],” our source divulged, before anyone jumps to conclusions. “But, Mila has to give credit, where credit is due. She is glad that her ex is looking good and healthy. And, she thinks the picture that went around [July 24] showed him at his best and Mila thinks he looked great.” Mila, we couldn’t agree more!

Macaulay really shocked fans when he reemerged in LA, especially since the usually private star, rarely steps out. The actor was photographed at a convenience store, where he looked super healthy and hot in oversized glasses and a denim button-up. Macaulay’s transformation stunned fans, since he’s typically photographed with long hair and a scruffy beard.

It appears as though the actor is making an epic comeback to the spotlight since he was even spotted at Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s restaurant in LA on July 23. And, he wasn’t alone. The actor was caught on a dinner date with actress, and Trace Cyrus‘ ex, Brenda Song, 29! Then, he stepped out with his Goddaughter, Paris Jackson, 19, days later, where the close friends got matching tattoos together! Hopefully this is a new era of Macaulay Culkin, because we’re loving it!

