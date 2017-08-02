Da-yum! Singer Miguel has one of the sexiest voices around, and he’s making fans melt with his cover of SZA’s ‘The Weekend.’ We’ve got the dreamy video of it, right here.

Fans are swooning hard over R&B star Miguel‘s super sexy cover of SZA‘s hit “The Weekend.” The crooner happened to break out in song while visitng a friend’s art gallery exhibit and thanks to the acoustics in the place, his voice sounds amazing! He dropped the video for fans on his Instagram page and it is FIRE! He changed up the lyrics to make it from a man’s point of view, singing “My girl is my girl is your girl, Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, I just keep her satisfied through the weekend.” His a capella version reminds us just how great a talent the 31-year-old is and how his voice makes us totally melt into a puddle!

Miguel looks super fine in a colorful pink, blue and green patterned shirt that he rocks along with green camouflage pants. “Last week’s most requested song off @sza new album #CTRL, ‘Weekend.’ Foxy-ass song, definitely a favorite of mine on the album,” he revealed in the caption. He was chilling out with his pal Delfin Finley while visiting his solo art exhibit at West Los Angeles’ Lora Schlesinger Gallery on Aug. 2. Fortunately his friend had his smartphone handy when Miguel decided to break into song so that all of his fans could be treated to a few bars of SZA’s hit. Click here for more pics of Miguel.

The singer hasn’t released an album since 2015’s Wildheart so naturally fans went nuts finally hearing him sing again. The video racked up nearly 100,000 Instagram likes in just a few hours after he posted it. “BABY!! LAWDDDD” wrote one user, while another commented “Do a cover of this ASAP like for real. That sh*t would be dope.” Probably the comment that best described how all of us feel after watching the video was “I’m f***ing shook!” Oh yes, we all are.

