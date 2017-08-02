Michael Strahan Loses Part Of His Finger & Shows Off Horrific Injury On ‘GMA’

Michael Strahan thought he kissed his injury days goodbye when he left the NFL. But on Wednesday’s ‘GMA,’ the host showed off a massive bandage around his pinky finger! What happened?

When Michael Strahan, 45, was mysteriously absent from Tuesday’s Good Morning America segment, fans worried that he pulled another Houdini on a day-time talkshow. The host thankfully returned the next day on Aug. 2…but something was painfully different. Michael, whose pinky was wrapped in a band-aid, revealed that he cut a part of his finger off! “I had a little accident. Lost a little bit of my pinky,” he confessed to co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on-air. What the heck happened? A cooking accident perhaps? Maybe another football injury?

The former New York Giants athlete kept an air of mystery about his finger wound and didn’t say what caused it. “There’s going to be a lot of jokes for a while but I’m OK and glad to be back,” he laughed. “A guy before just said, ‘Michael, we pinky swear.’ Or something like that.'” Even though Michael hung up his football hat in 2007, he still carries an additional hand injury from his 15-year career. The ring finger on his left hand can do VERY weird things! It can bend backwards in the center, almost as if his bones were made of liquid. Michael showed off this bizarre trick at a New York Knicks game last year and totally freaked out his friend Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“We sat next to Strahan. He is THE BEST. Also, thanks to football, his fingers do THIS,” the Hamilton creator captioned the wild picture, which got a strong reaction from his Twitter followers who were in disbelief (see below). We’re glad to see that Michael is back on Good Morning America and can laugh about the “accident.” Fans are still beyond curious over what happened, and have already jumped to some crazy conclusions online. What if Kelly Ripa had something to do with this? Just kidding!

