LeBron James’ Alleged Stepfather Warns Tristan Thompson To Keep Khloe Away From Bron

Who is Da Real Lambo and is he LeBron’s stepfather? Lambo’s calling out Bron, after his alleged relationship with the NBA star’s mother went south. Now he’s warning Tristan Thompson about his own teammate.

Where do we even start with this one? LeBron James‘s, 32, mother, Gloria was allegedly in a relationship with or married to a rapper by the name of Da Real Lambo; his real name has not been confirmed. The two were apparently involved with each other on and off since about 2014. However, their relationship reportedly ended for good, recently, according to reports, which claim that LeBron allegedly got tired of Lambo mooching off his NBA dime. Reports claim that LeBron convinced Gloria to split with Lambo. And, now, Lambo seems to be on a rant against LeBron, by the looks of his Instagram.

Before we get to his earlier posts, let’s take his most recent one about Tristan Thompson, 26, and Khloe Kardashian, 33. On August 1, Lambo posted a photo of him and Khloe to Instagram, where they appeared to be backstage at a Cavs game; most likely when he and Gloria were still, let’s say potentially in contact. “@realtristan13 I WILL WATCH THAT (LIL BOY ) that y’all let run y’all team!! Around your girl @khloekardashian if I was u!!” he wrote in the caption next to the photo. Basically, it appears as though Lambo sent out a warning to Tristan, to keep his girlfriend Khloe away from LeBron; Lambo seemingly sent the warning in fear LeBron would make a pass at the reality star. But, why?

Let’s get one thing straight — LeBron is a happily married man to his “queen,” Savannah James, 30. Now, on to Lambo’s earlier posts. Multiple reports claim Lambo accused LeBron of cheating on Savannah, where he claimed to have seen the “dirty” act. In now deleted posts, reports claimed that Lambo even called out LeBron for cheating and threatened to expose him. In remaining posts, still on Lambo’s Instagram account, he repeatedly used the hashtag “TheTruthWillBeToldSoon”.

In other Instagram posts, Lambo insults LeBron even more. On July 30, Lambo reposted a screenshot of a meme where Steph Curry, 29, seemingly mocked LeBron. In the caption of the post, Lambo appears to allude that LeBron controls Savannah’s life just like he does the basketball court. However, he does not name specific identities. The text read: “THE REAL ONES THATS IN THE #NBA EVEN KNOWS U NOT A MAN I REALLY FEEL BAD FOR YOUR #WIFE BECAUSE SHE REALLY DO HAVE YOUR BACK AND U WANT EVEN LET HER GROW AND BE GREAT BECAUSE U WANNA CONTROL EVERTHING,BUT U CANT CONTROL LIFE THAT #GOD CREATED THE WAY U CONTROL THE BASKETBALL COURT”.

Lambo also posted multiple videos where he defended Kyrie Irving, 25, for requesting a trade out of Cleveland to allegedly get away from LeBron. “Kyrie Irving I don’t blame you man,” Lambo said to the camera, adding, “That’s the best move you could’ve made in your career… I just can’t respect a man who move like a man with a little boy heart.” Then, Lambo attempted to prove his point about LeBron, by citing a Stephen A. Smith, 49, reference against LeBron.

In the above video, posted July 23, 2017, Lambo warns someone [who many believe is LeBron] to “stop f–king” with him or he will “expose” the person. He claimed the person “slandered” his name. Lambo also said the person is “dirtier” than him, and that he “saw” something bad go down that the person apparently did.

Below is a photo from Lambo’s Instagram, which reports claim is him holding hands with LeBron’s mother, Gloria in the Cavaliers tunnel on March 16, 2017.

LeBron has yet to comment on the bizarre reports.

