Lauren Conrad & William Tell’s baby boy Liam is SO precious — and now the world knows it too! Showing off the cutie, the 1st-time parents made it clear they’re completely in love with their infant, and we totally don’t blame them.

Lauren Conrad, 31, and her husband, William Tell, 37, welcomed their tiny baby boy, William “Liam” James, on July 5, and — to fans’ delight — they finally introduced the infant to their followers on Aug. 2 via People magazine. Obviously the little angel is absolutely adorable! We definitely cannot wait to see more where this sweet pic came from. “Before the delivery, I felt like I was getting ready for a blind date,” Lauren gushed to the publication. “We considered doing the 4D ultrasound but then decided to wait. I just remember thinking he was so cute — and I was surprised by how tiny he was.”

The former reality star continued, “I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn’t even buy newborn clothes — in my head he was 9 lbs.” In reality, baby Liam was born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz. Lauren also revealed she was super excited about having a boy. “I always hoped I would have a boy,” she said. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys. When we found out, I was so excited.” And although she gave birth less than a month ago, Lauren and William are already planning on more little ones! “I was looking at him the other day, and I was like, ‘I understand now why people keep having babies!’ ” the blonde beauty said. “We’ll probably have two. I think it’s best not to be outnumbered.”

After Lauren announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Day, fans of The Hills were ecstatic when Whitney Port, 32, and, most recently, Heidi Montag, 30, announced that they too are expecting their first children. But while it WAS a crazy coincidence, Whitney, who gave birth to a baby boy named Sonny on July 27, insisted that being pregnant at the same time as her former co-stars was def not planned.

“It’s crazy. You would think we all like got together one night and discussed this master plan,” Whitney joked on the KTLA 5 Morning News in Los Angeles in April. “Just totally a coincidence and it’s been really awesome.” We’re sensing a Hills reunion playdate sometime in the near future? Either way, we’re dying to see more pics of baby Liam. But since the star was shy about posting pics of her baby bump while she was expecting, we have a feeling she and William will continue to keep their personal lives relatively private. Congrats again, you two!

