Lauren Bushnell Cozies Up To New BF On Romantic Hawaiian Vaca 3 Months After Ben Higgins Split

‘The Bachelor’ alum has officially found new love and looks happier than ever! Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin, who were friends before she went on the show, were just spotted on vaca together.

Lauren Bushnell is moving on! While the 26-year-old hasn’t yet made her new relationship Instagram official, it looks like they’re definitely serious! She was spotted in Maui this week with new boyfriend, Devin Antin, a 28-year-old from L.A. In the photos obtained by TMZ, they’re cozying up for a cute pic in front of the sunset! Of course, this is the first time we’ve seen her with a new man since her split from The Bachelor star Ben Higgins — the two got engaged on the finale of his show but called it off in May.

However, it sounds like she’s already getting pretty serious with Devin and has reportedly met his family. The two knew each other — as friends only — before Lauren went on Ben’s season, and then rekindled following their split. She had told Us magazine following the split she wasn’t rushing into anything, just taking it day by day. She did admit though, she was ready to settle down. “If something happens, great. If not, then that is how it’s supposed to be. I’m just trying to focus on myself and my blog, focus on my projects and friendships and family. If something comes from that, great. I’ll be so happy,” she told the mag. “Even if something does come, I really want to take things slow,” she said. “Because obviously on The Bachelor, things don’t move slow.”

Right after their split, Ben revealed it’s been difficult to get through, but he knew they’d always be friends. “It’s [a relationship] where I learned a lot about myself; I think she learned a lot about herself. Obviously, she knows me better than anybody else that has gone through this experience, and really probably anybody else in the world. It’s tough,” he told E! News. “It’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you spent so much time with and it’s hard to say goodbye to somebody that you really did believe was the one for you… I am a little confused, a little lost, but I’m doing alright.”

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Lauren is already in a serious relationship?