‘Kingdom’ Series Finale: Was Nick Jonas’ Character Killed Off After Brutal Street Brawl?

Wait, what?! ‘Kingdom’ just drew to a close with an explosive show finale! Was Nick Jonas’ character killed?! Warning: spoilers ahead!

After three breathtaking seasons, Audience’s UFC-centric series just drew a close but not before it was revealed that one of the show’s fan favorites, Nate Kulina (of course played by the muscly Nick Jonas, 24) was tragically killed! It started with Nate and his father Alvey (Frank Grillo, 52) getting into a heated discussion in Episode 9 over the young fighter’s homosexuality. Alvey called him a “f**king f*ggot” and Nate stormed out. Their disagreement only escalated further outside where a bouncer attempted to intervene. Nate threw him on the ground and, in turn, got shot. Honestly, despite the fact that its fiction, just seeing the “Remember I Told You” singer get shot is traumatizing enough, but dead?!

The show has been building to Nate revealing his sexuality to his father for some time, making his immediate death afterwards all the more jarring and shocking. It’s a gut-wrenching ending to a show known for not pulling its punches (pun most certainly intended). Surprisingly, the show’s creators wasted no time in the finale before communicating that Nate passed away. Kingdom‘s EP Byron Belasco explained that the goal was to drop the news on viewers and let them attempt to make sense of it as the rest of the story unfolds. Check out photos of the beloved actor right here.

“I wanted to leave that sort of feeling of more emotional confusion, you know, in the face of loss and sudden violence. Rather than is he alive or is he dead, I just wanted to go out on that feeling of, again, the kind of shock and pain of loss,” Byron told Deadline. “So, to answer your question about the sort of cliffhanger aspect of it, you know, really the reason that we chose to shoot it that way, and stage it that way, and build that sequence, is that I really wanted to capture the messy momentum that life can take on you all of a sudden.” Mission accomplished! You will be missed, Nate.

