Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Reported Prenup Fights Halting Alleged Summer Wedding

Almost a year after they started dating, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are allegedly getting married. There’s just one problem. They’re fighting like cats and dogs over the terms of their prenup!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are madly in love, but they’re apparently also mad at each other. The lovebirds have been dating for nearly a year and they’re ready to take that step. Yeah, we’re talking about marriage! With an alleged summer wedding on the horizon, the couple are reportedly trying to negotiate the terms of a prenup. It’s getting messy, and it’s holding up their alleged wedding plans!

“[Khloe and Tristan] are planning to tie the knot and move into a new home together, but hammering out their prenup is turning into nightmare. Money is proving to be a major issue,” a source told OK! Magazine. “Khloe knows that Tristan only has a limited time pulling in a big salary from basketball, 10 more years tops. Whereas she and her mom think she’ll be raking in cash until the day she dies. But what happens when she gets old and can’t do fitness shows and plug supplements anymore? They’ve toyed with a 10-year reevaluation of the prenup terms but in the meantime, everyone is trying to predict the future.”

Jeez, that seems like an incredibly difficult situation. They both have valid points concerning each other’s salary. Tristan does have a limited window to play in the NBA. Khloe can’t rely on some of her businesses forever. But that doesn’t mean they can’t switch things up later in life! Plenty of pro ballers go on to be successful and hella rich after retiring. Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, is in her 60s and still kills it with multiple businesses and good looks. Their youth isn’t the end!

If they want that summer wedding, they need to hurry up and get this prenup negotiated. It’s August 2; time is running out!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment.

