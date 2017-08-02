Khloe Kardashian Explains How She Met BF Tristan Thompson & The Reveal Will Shock You

We know Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are madly in love a year after they began dating, but it’s always remained a mystery just how the pair met. We’ve got the shocking way they found each other.

You would think that someone as famous as Khloe Kardashian, 33, would never need to find a guy by agreeing to go on a blind date, but that’s exactly how she met her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. In a new promo for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10 year anniversary special, the 33-year-old is finally revealing how she met the NBA star and it came as a total shock to the rest of her family! “I was put on a blind date with Tristan,” Koko tells host and show creator Ryan Seacrest, 42. Her sister Kim, 36, seems totally stunned by the news, asking “Who set you up?”

We’ll have to wait for the special to air on Sept. 24, to find out who the person was that thought Khloe and Tristan would be the perfect match. Whoever it was sure made some magic happen, as nearly a year after first being photographed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over Labor Day weekend in 2016, the couple is still going strong! She’s always had a thing for basketball players, marrying former LA Laker Lamar Odom, 37, then going on to date Houston Rockets star James Harden, 27, so Tristan’s profession was already a big tick in the box of what Khloe looks for in a guy.

Their biggest test came when just seven weeks after they were spotted on vacation in Mexico, Tristan’s 2016-2017 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers got underway. Rather than let their time together be a fun fling, Khloe committed to making his busy schedule work by regularly flying to Cleveland to cheer on her man from the stands. She even rented a house in the city to be close to him throughout his season and ditched being with her famous family for Thanksgiving to spend it with her sweetie. They made it work and now that he’s on his summer break, the couple is closer than ever and even looking for a home in LA together! After all she’s been through with her rocky love life, it took a blind date for Khloe to find her Prince Charming!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airs Sunday, Sept. Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET on E! so tune in to find out who set Khloe and Tristan up!

