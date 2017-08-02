Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over Cancelled ‘Saint Pablo Tour’ After Hospitalization

Kanye West has some unfinished business surrounding his canceled ‘Saint Pablo’ tour. Ye’s suing Lloyd’s of London for $10 million, claiming the famed firm is trying to stiff him over his insurance claim!

The “Saint Pablo” tour continues to haunt Kanye West. 40. It’s been nearly ten months since he pulled the plug on the tour, right around his breakdown and subsequent hospitalization, but Yeezy’s still dealing with the fallout. He’s now suing Lloyd’s of London, the famous insurance firm. Ye’s touring company, Very Good Touring, filed an insurance claim with the firm in November 2016, per TMZ, because reportedly took out a policy to cover any cancellation or non-appearance fees. Lloyd’s has yet to pay a single penny, so VGT has taken them to court, suing them for 9.8 million in damages, plus interest.

Kanye’s lawsuit also hints that Lloyd’s might cite Ye’s marijuana use as a reason to not pay out VGT’s claim. “They [have not] provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid,” Kanye’s lawyer, Howard King, wrote in court papers, per the BBC, “or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye’s use of marijuana may provide them with the basis to deny the claim.”

Mr. King denied any allegations that marijuana consumption led to Kanye’s “serious, debilitating medication condition,” and blasted the insurance entity’s business practices. “The artists think they’re buying peace of mind. The insurers know they’re just selling a ticket to the courthouse,” he wrote.” The stalling is emblematic of a broader modus operandi of the insurers of never-ending post-claim underwriting where the insurers hunt for some contrived excuse not to pay.” A spokesperson for Lloyd’s of London declined to comment on the case, telling the BBC “we’re not able to comment on maters in litigation.”

The “Saint Pablo” tour is the nightmare that will never end for Ye. The whole thing was a hot mess from the very start. On the tour’s opening night, Kanye was two hours late and he cut the concert short. The problems continued throughout the tour. During his tour stop in Sacramento on Nov. 19, Yeezy showed up late and performed only 15 minutes before going into a wild rant about JAY-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35. He ultimately cut the tour short, before undergoing “psychiatric evaluation” at a UCLA Medical Center. While Ye seems to have put all that mental stress behind him, he still needs to deal with this insurance claim in order to finally close the book on this cursed tour.

