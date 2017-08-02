Did Kanye West’s Marriage To Kim Kardashian Cause Relationship With JAY-Z To Crumble?

When did Kanye West and JAY-Z’s friendship begin to fall apart? Was it when the ‘Famous’ rapper got with Kim Kardashian? A new documentary looks for answers!

Whose side do you take in Kanye West, 40, and JAY-Z‘s, 47, highly publicized feud? On July 31, a new documentary aired on the UK’s Channel 4 exploring the two rappers and their explosive falling out, and attempts to lend fans some answers. Public Enemies: JAY-Z Vs Kanye includes numerous interviews with music writers and insiders who largely argue that it’s possible their friendship met its match when Kanye began seeing Kim Kardashian, 36. “Kim has brought Kanye a huge amount of public exposure, but rumors have circulated that is has come at the expense of his relationship with Jay Z,” the film’s narrator explains.

The documentary’s creators present Kanye as a once-impressionable artist who was taken under JAY’s wing. But while the Brooklyn-born rapper works to protect his private life and is careful with money, Kanye craves the spotlight and devotes himself wholeheartedly to his art. So, when he and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s relationship began to blossom, the two rappers’ storied friendship began to change. “Jay Z and Kanye West represent two very different sides of modern celebrity, one living his life in full public view, the other guarding his privacy,” the narrator states during the film. Take a look back at Kim and Kanye’s relationship in pics right here.

Some of the film’s subjects even argue that it’s possible JAY-Z and his wife Beyonce, 35, started avoiding Kanye after he and the curvaceous Kardashian got serious. “It does really seem like Jay Z and Beyonce have distanced themselves from Kanye since he has been together with Kim,” a journalist named Julianne Escobedo Shepard says in the doc. Could this failing friendship have contributed to Kanye’s mental breakdown? “When you talk about Jay and Kanye having a sort of public falling out, I would put that more on Kanye, going through, for whatever reason, an extraordinarily stressful moment,” Touré, another journalist states. “Multi-millions in debt, his wife having this potentially life-changing moment where she is robbed, violently in Paris.” The film seems to say that JAY-Z wasn’t supportive after Kim faced down robbers in France, which exacerbated Kanye’s health.

